( DJ SIGHT) Tameka “Tiny” Harris & T.I.’s alleged side piece, Bernice Burgos, took their beef to social media.

It all started when Bernice Burgos posted a video with her girlfriend playing Xscape’s song “Just Kickin It” in the background on Instagram.

Tiny reminded Miss Burgos that she’s just a ‘jump off’ and says she’s being lied to despite whatever role she thinks she has and TI’s life.

Yes it’s all petty, kind of like high school girls fighting over a boy.

