Man Forcibly Removed from Flight

Now I have been on a flight that was overbooked via SouthWest Airlines and they handled it wayyyy better than United.

I don’t understand why they chose to handle it in the manner they did but I’m sure in hindsight they are thinking, “we could of done better to remove the passenger.”

A doctor was removed involuntarily because the flight was oversold. He was trying to get back to his patients from Chicago and did not want to get off. Three other passengers did deplane and the doctor was the fourth.

The airline offered $800 and could of went up to $1300.

Maybe the law will change now that this happened and the airline industry will no longer be able to oversell seats

