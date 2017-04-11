The King is Here

Who is the new triple-double king in the NBA?

I’ll give you a hint it’s not Lebron James or Stephen Curry.

Congrats to Russell Westbrook for his historic moment breaking a 60 year record held by Oscar Robertson who played for the Cincinnati Royals. Westbrook took the crown in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets last weekend setting a new NBA record of 42 triple-doubles during the 2016-17 basketball season.

Oscar Robertson set the record back in the 1961-62 NBA season but that was at a time when racking up stats was much easier thus allowing one of the greatest players Wilt Chamberlain a 100-point game.

The Oakland City Thunder superstar was averaging 31.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 10.4 assists per game and 79 career triple-doubles which puts him on the list with greats like Magic Johnson and Jason Kidd.

Do you think Russell Westbrook should be this seasons MVP?

I am still on the fence about MVP but he still has a lot of time. What I do know is lately Mr. Westbrook has become one of my favorite players and not so much for his play which has been phenomenal but his focus and the fact that he has no F’s to give when it comes to what people think about him.

Source: Bleacher Report

