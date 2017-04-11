Billboard Music Award Nominees

Drake has a whopping 22 nods! He is up for Top Artist, Top Male Artist, and Top Billboard 200 Artist. Rih Rih coming right behind him with 14 nods, The Weekend with 13 nods, and the Queen Bey falls in with 8 nods.

Some of the other artist up for nominations are Future – Top Male Artist, Nicki Minaj – Billboard Chart Achievement Award Presented by Xfinity, and Prince – Top Song Sales Artist and Top Billboard Artist.

Legendary song writer and artist Lionel Richie is nominated for Top R&B tour with Rihanna and Beyonce.