Two friends fall out over $100,000 jackpot.

Reports say, 2 friends, Jan & Marina, were playing video poker for $50 bets. Jan asked Marina to hit the button on the machine for good luck.

Well good luck was what exactly Marina had, because that $50 bet scored $100,000!! Now when Jan tried to claim the prize the casino wouldn’t let that happen because Marina was the one that actually hit the button to play the game.

As stated in the rules posted in the casino of how the game works, the winner is the person who pushes the slot machine button or pulls the arm.

When Jan found out he couldn’t claim the money because of the rule, he lost his temper and started yelling even threatening Marina.

Marina offered Jan some of the money, but he wasn’t having it he wanted all the money! He felt that it was his jackpot because it was his $50 that was placed on the bet.

Moral of the story if you go to the casino with your friend play your own games and hit your own buttons.

If you were Marina, what would you do?

