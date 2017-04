Video below.

( DJ SIGHT ) During a performance in Baltimore over the weekend, 50 Cent reachds his hand out to the crowd to shake a fan’s hand but the woman tried pull 50 Cent off the stage! That’s when the G Unit General jumped off stage to punch the woman in the chest.

A few seconds later, 50 Cent jumped back up on the stage and requested that the young lady come up on stage with him.

That’s when he apologized and let the young lady twerk on stage while he performed.

