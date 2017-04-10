Chris Brown And Lil Wayne Investigated By The Feds

Depositing $15,000 into an account of a producer/drug dealer for some “lean” might not be the smartest move if you are the average person. However, if you are a celebrity, one specifically Chris Brown you might want to take extra EXTRA precautions when purchasing illegal drugs via wire transfers from your bank account.

I wonder is this is the REAL reason 50 Cent dropped out of Chris Brown’s Party Tour??? Maybe he saw this one coming….

Soooo Chris Brown and Lil Wayne are now a part of a Federal investigation by U.S. Homeland Security. Harrison Garcia is a “music producer” from Miami that told Federal Agents he sold the two artist drugs. Garcia even bragged to a female through text and screen shot the bank transfer Chris Brown.

(Sigh)…. I guess we will have to wait and see how this investigation unfolds. Poor decision making will have you in this type of situation. Do better and think also SAY NO TO DRUGS!

Read in depth click Miami Herald

