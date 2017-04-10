Rochester RazorSharks Keep Championship Hopes Alive

(Tariq) Rochester RazorSharks Jerice Crouch’s buzzer-beating fade away in OT won the game for Rochester 112-110 over the Kentucky Mavericks on Sunday Afternoon and forced a decisive game 3 to be played this Tuesday night at 7pm at the Blue Cross Arena.

Down 0-1 in the best of 3 game PBL Series Finals the Rochester Razorsharks Backcourt had their best game of the year. Corey Allmond and Jerice Crouch. The Rochester scoring duo combined for a staggering 76 points! Allmond had 41 in his 45 minutes of play, while Crouch finished with 35 in his 42 minutes.

