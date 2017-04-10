Canandaigua Schools Adding Extra Security After Finding Inappropriate SnapChat

All Schools in Canandaigua will have extra security starting Monday due to students sending a Snap containing a possible threat via the SnapChat app.

Authorities say they have resolved a situation but have not released the details on the nature of the snap message.

The extra security was added to ensure students safety after school leaders became aware of the snap.

Police will speak with students through the week regarding social media and the do’s and don’ts.

Parents PLEASE have the discussion with your kids on how to use social media and make sure you pop in on your kids every once in a while before it’s too late.

Source: WHEC.com

