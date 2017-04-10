Looking For A Job In Construction? This Job Fair Might Be For You

If you are on the market for a job and you have experience in the construction trade this job fair by the City Of Rochester and Home Leasing Construction may be for you.

If you are not sure what you will need to be fully prepared for the Job Fair on April 26th, you can attend the information session by OTR April 12th at Ryan R-Center 530 Webster Ave at 4:30pm.

You MUST be pre-register to attend this job fair. To register call 585-475-6199 or email yjmvp@rit.edu.

For more information in general go to www.cityofrochester.gov

