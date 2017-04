The CDC recalls Fresh Express Organic Packaged Salads after a bat was found in a salad.

According to the CDC , two people were eating a Fresh Express salad when they found a bat!

Luckily, the product they were eating is being recalled. The name of the salad is Organic Marketside Spring Mix 5 ounce.

Reports say, the salads were distributed to Walmart stores located in the southeastern region of the US.

For more information, call (800) 242-5472 during the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter