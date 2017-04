Offset from the Migos spent $100K on a diamond chain.

( DJ SIGHT ) Now, I’m all for enjoying the fruits of your labor, but $100,000 on a chain? Never!!

You always hear about these rappers and athletes that¬†blow loads of money on jewelry and cars & then 5- 10 years later ¬†they’re crying broke.

I don’t care if I have enough money to buy 3 chains priced at $100k a piece; I can think of a million other ways to spend a $100,000 on.

What do you think?

