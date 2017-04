It’s about time!

Don’t you hate when you buy a big ol’ bag a chips and when you pop it open, there’s only like 15 chips at the bottom of the bag?!

Well you’re not the only one.

Sameline Alce and Desiré Nugent agree, and they’re just not going to take this kind of injustice any longer. They took a stand and filed a lawsuit this week against Wise Foods for selling half empty bags of potato chips.

Do you think they have a case?

