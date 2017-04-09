Pedophilic Police: Cop Pays Teen for Sex Then Robs Her

There really are a lot of sickos out there. The scariest part is many of them are in positions of power and authority.

I know it’s messed up but whenever I see stories like this, I think to myself, “Please don’t be Black.” This time these horrifying events that occurred to this teenage girl were done by 27-year-old Chukwuemeka Ekwonna, a black police officer in DC.

According to officials, Ekwonna has been charged with armed robbery, firearm use, first, second and third-degree assault, third-degree sex offense, reckless endangerment and prostitution offenses, for the incident that occurred Jan 9.

The unidentified teen told the courts she met a man, Ekwonna, via social media, and he offered her $80 for sex. After they met and had sex, she said he pointed a gun at her and took his money back.

I hope this little girl finds a strong mentor that she can confide in to avoid situations like this from occurring in the future.

Ekwonna has been fired.

