Chewing Gum Review

For all my folks in an exclusive relationship with Netflix, like me, I’d highly recommend you check out this show.

I have to admit it was a little strange at first. Personally, it always takes me a while to understand ‘British’ humor, but this show was so unconventionally intriguing and quirky I was instantly hooked.

The storyline was created by Michaela Coel who also starts in the series. Chewing Gum is about a 24 year old Nigerian-Brit, Tracey, that lives in the projects of London with her uber religious mother and subservient little sister. Tracey’s in a relationship with this dude Ronald, who is also super religious and on paper is the ideal man for her, except he wants to wait till marriage to have sex; which Tracey is not too thrilled about.

Ronald ‘who 100% might be gay’broke up with Tracey and she started dating her ‘perfect man,’ Connor.

You definitely have to have a weird sense of humor to watch this show. The first episode might be a little weird for you, but once you get to know the characters I promise you’ll end up binge watching the next 11 episodes ultimately wondering what you’re doing with your life.

