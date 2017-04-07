Man Electrocuted While Charging His iPhone

Lesson of the day: Do not charge your phone right next to you while you are sleeping with a necklace on.

A man from Alabama wants to spread awareness when it comes to charging your cell phone while you sleep.

Back in March Wiley Day plugged his phone up to charge next his bed before he went to sleep. When he woke up the next morning he felt nothing but heat and an electric shock that sent him flying on to the floor.

He told AL.com “I could say it was probably the equivalent of being shot.”

Day had on a dog-tag necklace that somehow got caught on the prongs of his iPhone charger that had come loose from the extension cord it was plugged into….. Wait.. Was he sleeping with phone and cord in the bed??

Anyway, Day immediatey went to the hospital where he was admitted and treated for second and third degree burns.

The incident prompted Mr. Day to spread cell phone charging awareness. He was scheduled last week to speak at Alabama A&T University about the dangers of sleeping with your phone.

Glad he is okay.

Source: Huffington Post

