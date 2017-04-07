Top News Stories Of The Day: Syria Attack And Twitter Sues U.S. Government

Getting you up to speed on what’s going down in the world today.

Syria has the world’s attention for two reasons and Twitter is not playing with the Department Of Homeland Security.

- Reports say at least 80 people were killed and hundreds have suffered symptoms from the suspected chemical nerve agent Sarin in the chemical attack on rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun in north-western Syria.

According to BBC News, the attack was by air and took place while people were asleep. Witnesses say they saw an air plane drop a bomb on a building causing an explosion and a cloud of yellow smoke that stung their eyes. One witness said people who inhaled the smoke died.

Attacking innocent people while they are sleeping is heinous and deplorable especially when you are killing children.

- President Trump gets involved ordering an attack on Syria sending 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles from two U.S. Navy destroyers. They targeted aircraft bunkers, shelters, ammunition supply bunkers, and other Syrian military facilities.

Russia is not feeling the United States response. Vladimir Putin condemned the attacks and his spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters “President Putin considers the American strikes against Syria an aggression against a sovereign government in violations of the norms of international law, and under a far-fetched pretext.”

President Trump called President Assad a “dictator”….. Hmmm. I will not comment on that statement by Trump definitely sitting this one out. Which leads me to the next story.

Read more click The Washington Post

- The United States government is very busy this Friday. The Department of Homeland Security is attempting to utilize it’s “powers” to make Twitter give up the person who is behind the account @ALT_uscis.

Twitter is not having it and filed a lawsuit to block the order from DHS saying this is the first time the U.S. government is trying to use it’s power to expose an anonymous critic. According to The Washington Post, Twitter said if the government is successful it will have a “grave chilling effect on the speech of that account” as well as other accounts that are critics of the government.

In another words CENSORSHIP is coming.

