Wale announced his new album will be released in May.

( DJ SIGHT ) Wale is set to drop his new album on May 5th. The title of the album is, ‘Shine.’ It will feature artists such as Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, and Travis Scott.

We’re playing the single off the album called ‘Fashion Week’ featuring G-Eazy you can stream it now in the new music section.

A lot of great albums have been coming out in 2017. Hopefully, Wale can continue contributing good music to Hip Hop.