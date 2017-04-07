No More Folding Clothes

A company says it has created a new technology that will eliminate folding clothes.

( DJ SIGHT ) Hate folding clothes? Well lucky for you, scientists have developed an invention called the Hate folding clothes? Well lucky for you, scientists have developed an invention called the ThreadRobe , perfect for even the laziest people.

The ThreadRobe will sort, iron, and fold/ hang up each item in the machine.

When you’re ready to get dressed you can use the corresponding app and it will choose the outfit for you.

It’s like a mix between the wardrobe in Beauty and the Beast and Cher Horowitz’s closet from clueless.

At the rate we’re going all we’re going it’s going to be a world full of lazy people.

