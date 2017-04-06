Money Money Money Money

New York State may have some money that belongs to you.

( DJ SIGHT ) $14.5 billion in unclaimed money is sitting there waiting to be claimed! I already got my $36 I was owed to me.

Months ago, my mother told me she had some money coming to her from NYS. I’m not sure how she ended up on the NYS comptroller website but I’m glad she did! She told me to check it out too to see if I had something sitting there unclaimed for me.

The unclaimed money comes from old bank accounts uncashed checks insurance claims and other sources.

Check the New York State Comptrollers website see if they owe you some money.

