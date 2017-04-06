Happy Anniversary WDKX!!

When I walk through the doors of WDKX how I feel is indescribable. Everyday we experience and create history. Achievement, honor, courage, humility, empowered, and pride are not suffice but those words can give you some idea of how I feel.

Growing up in Rochester WDKX was always at the bbq’s, at the birthday’s, late nights, early mornings, and no matter what you do or what you go through WDKX has always been and still is here.

So for me being a part of the WDKX family has impacted my life in a positive way and in a way I would of never imagined. As a matter of fact, there are days where I still grasp at the reality of me being here let alone how much I’ve grown and what I’ve learned about life, people, business, and most importantly myself.

What I’m trying to say is WDKX is not just a radio station it’s a way of life, it’s family, it’s my Dagobah and for that I am truly grateful.

Even though I did not have the honor of meeting the creator and founder Andrew A. Langston I want to take a moment to say THANK YOU for your legacy and for never giving up.

To Andre and the entire Langston family thank you and Happy Anniversary!!

With Love,

Reign

