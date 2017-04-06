Gucci’s Gotta Pay

( DJ SIGHT ) Back when Gucci Mane was out of his mind & messed up on drugs, he made some stupid decisions that landed him in jail for a few years.

Gucci Mane’s been out of jail for the last year-and-a-half and cleaned up his act pretty well. He said he’s been sober and he doesn’t drink or smoke anymore. You can definitely hear it in his new music.

While he has cleaned up his act, his past is trying to catch up to him. Five years ago, Gucci Mane was accused of pushing a woman out of his Hummer which cause injury to her and landed him in jail.

The woman was awarded $60,000 & has yet to be paid and now a judge is forcing Gucci Mane to pay his five year old debt.

