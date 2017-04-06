School No. 7 In Lockout Police Find Gun In Dumpster

A phone call from out of state prompted Rochester City School District School No. 7 to go into a lockout as Police look for a gun Wednesday afternoon.

Someone called Rochester Police from out of state saying there is a gun in the dumpster at the Jefferson School Campus. Authorities placed the school in lockout as they investigated the area with the K-9 unit finding the handgun.

I’m glad who ever it was out of state called but why in the world.. never mind glad everyone is safe.

However, if one of those children that goes to the school had of found that gun and then started playing with it this could of ended very badly and we would be reporting something far more serious. Keep the babies safe PLEASE.

The school Principal released the following statement:

“This is Principal David Lincoln with a message for families of Virgil I. Grissom School 7.

First, I want to let you know that all children are safe. However, because of a police investigation outside of our building, our school is in a lockout. This means that classes are taking place normally, but all exterior doors are secured and being monitored.

This is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of your children. I will provide an update when the lockout is lifted. Thank you.”

According to 13WHAM.com RPD has not made any arrest in connection with the weapon.

