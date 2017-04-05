Kendall Jenner And Pepsi Is All You Need To Solve Police Brutality (Video)

Pepsi released a new viral ad Tuesday staring Kendall Jenner where she walks in front of protestors then hands a police officer a can of Pepsi and everyone comes together to sing Kumbaya… Are we being punked?

This can’t be real… Wait, on second thought with everything going on yes it can and now that I THINK about it I’m not surprised.

I was originally going to blog about Pepsi has to do do better, how distasteful this ad is blah blah blah. But when I thought about it, like really thought about what I watching (after my emotions calmed) in the world of entitlement the solution to those who oppress it may be this simple solution – have a can of Pepsi. There we gave you something now sit down and be quite go back to work.

Also, I noticed something even more significant – a white woman leading the revolution to free us from oppression ending racism and police brutality.

Programming is everything and everywhere be mindful, be diligent in searching for truth, ask why, and most importantly stay woke!

The backlash on social media is.. well.. scroll down and see for yourself.

Now that Pepsi & Kendall Jenner have resolved African American civil rights will they be tackling #Syria next? #PepsiMoment #SyriaGasAttack — Sarah Wickham (@sarahjwickham) April 5, 2017

I don't know who's more idiotic @pepsi, @KendallJenner or the marketing wiz who thought a can of #PepsixKendall would solve police brutality pic.twitter.com/WjS92upXZU — Stanners (@cheesecakebase) April 4, 2017

As soon as black twitter saw the #PepsixKendall ad pic.twitter.com/ITDXNJ9qK2 — MyNameIsJayCurry (@jp_pritchett) April 5, 2017

"Ma'am step out of the car & show me some identification"



Me: Yes officer. I have the receipts of all the cans I bought #PepsixKendall pic.twitter.com/l3X69Ms10s — Zinc (@This_Is_Zinc) April 5, 2017

That awful Pepsi ad is the textbook definition of privilege and cultural appropriation. — CiCi Adams (@CiCiAdams_) April 5, 2017

