Mama June From Hot To Not To Are You Okay?

You may remember Mama June from the hit reality series Here Comes Honey Boo Boo as the mother of the shows star Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson. Well Mama June Shannon scored her own reality show Mama June From Hot To Not which focuses on her extreme weight loss and body transformation.

After an unsuccessful attempt to work things out with the Alana’s father Sugar Bear which we watched play out on Marriage Boot Camp – Reality Stars and health issues due to her being over weight Mama June decided it was time to get herself together.

If you watched Here Comes Honey Boo Boo you know Mama June has always felt she is ‘beautimous’ as she put so her confidence has always been there she just needed the outside to match how she felt inside.

I wasn’t really interested in watching From Hot To Not but my mom kept bugging me so I gave it shot. I’m actually glad I did because watching her transformation was definitely inspiring!

I do have to mention her trainer Kenya Crooks who was absolutely annoying at first BUT he grew on me by the end of the show. His training mantras, pinky promise, and his style of support for June to get the results she sought by the end of the show were pretty awesome.

Through the ups, downs, surgeries, and struggles of a lifestyle change it was encouraging to see her reach her goal of fitting the size 4 red dress and the photo shoot for her new body.

So now we are at the big reveal and Mama June looks amazing!

Before:

After:

She did it she achieved her goal so now what??

I ask this because of the massive weight loss of almost 300 pounds to become a size 4 (which is 4 sizes smaller than I am) in just 11 month’s is fast and you have to adjust internally.

What happens next and will the support continue?

Side note: This may be a good discussion for Nurse Bowick’s Health Beats.

Anyways, the whole reason behind this blog is from the recent video on TMZ of Mama June with Alana in NYC and she looks like she is off or not herself. She does not look to be comfortable and clearly does not want to be in the “limelight”. At one one point she looks like she can barely walk.

Click TMZ to see video.

I truly and genuinely hope that she is okay and that the new look along with the fame does not destroy her. I’m not a trainer or doctor but I do know that it is imperative to have people around you who will keep your best interest in their hearts to keep you going in the right direction.

I wish the best to Mama June and if you ever decide to lose weight or do any type of body transformation that drastic make sure you plan ahead and have the right people and tools around you to keep you moving forward on the best path during your journey.

Remember the journey NEVER ends.

