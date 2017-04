After 21 years of silence, former Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight, is making claims that he knows exactly who killed Tupac.

According to Suge, his ex-wife Sharitha and former bodyguard Reggie Wright Jr are responsible for the death of Tupac.

Knight claims he was actually the intended target in the drive-by shooting.

My question is: why now?

Suge is currently waiting trial for murder from a few years back.

