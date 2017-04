A recently, a crowd of spectators in Michigan were watching a chimpanzee at a zoo. Nothing too odd about that.

The chimpanzee seemed to be entertaining the crowd and the crowd was loving it, until something unexpected happened.

Spectators thought the chimp was innocently playing but in fact the chimp was throwing feces at the crowd. An unsuspecting elderly woman enjoying a nice day out was suddenly hit in the face with a large piece of feces by the chimp!

Ouch

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter