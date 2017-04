J-Lo and A-Rod seem to be official.

( DJ SIGHT) Jennifer Lopez and former baseball star Alex Rodriguez were spotted in Manhattan together leaving a business meeting. Sources explained ARod respects Jlo’s business savvy mind and wanted her to accompany him to this meeting to advise him

Also A Rod even met Mama Lopez, Guadalupe Rodriguez, JLo’s mother.

You know it’s official if you meet Mom Dukes hopefully these two can stay together & keep the drama the out the tabloids.

