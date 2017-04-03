Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson And Dr. Dre On Board To Bring 2024 Olympics To L.A.

Where will the 2024 Olympics be held Los Angeles or Paris? Dr. Dre and Magic Johnson join forces to bring the Olympics to L.A.

Magic and Dr. Dre are on the LA 2024 Board of Directors which consist of 117 members including the Walt Disney Company and many other prominent figures in the sports, media, technology, and entertainment industry.

According to LA24.org, Chairman Casey Wasserman said: “The world is changing, and so are the needs of the Olympic and Paralympic Movements. This calls for new thinking, and that is precisely what the diverse group of 117 leaders and innovators on LA 2024’s Board of Directors brings to LA’s bid for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

The other candidate for the 2024 Olympics is Paris so I say L.A. has a pretty good chance to win. The city has already hosted the 1932 and 1984 Olympic Games.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

