The champ Floyd Mayweather wants you to smell like ‘The Best Ever’.

Mayweather Promotions filed a petition with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for the name of his new smell good line “TBE” (The Best Ever). He plans on creating a cologne, perfume, cosmetic, and skin care line.

There is no date yet on when we can expect to smell his greatness but do you really want to smell like Money Mayweather aka the sex panther?

Source: TMZ

