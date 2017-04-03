Famed Comedian is Having PETA Problems

Mike Epps is in hot water with animal supporters.

( DJ SIGHT ) Mike Epps performed last week in Detroit at the Festival of Laughs Comedy Tour. A video from the show surfaced online showing a man coming out on stage with Epps and a live kangaroo on a leash looking distressed.

The Detroit man and kangaroo went semi viral a few weeks back so Epps being the ‘animal lover’ he is decided to invite the duo on stage.

Guy running around Detroit with a Kangaroo on a leash. Point – Internet. https://t.co/ROvxiuL4Xa pic.twitter.com/fJvwRM3nLY — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) March 28, 2017

Whyyyy did they bring the kangaroo on stage at Mike Epps show . I love Detroit pic.twitter.com/DoqNu4jcf6 — Amber ♍ (@_AmNico) April 1, 2017

Epps attempted to defend himself with a follow up Instagram post riddled with typos.

#PressPlay: #MikeEpps has a message for those who criticized him for having the kangaroo on stage with him the other night in Detroit A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Apr 2, 2017 at 9:01am PDT

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

