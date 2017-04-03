3042696-poster-1280-thats-racist-mike-epps
Pop Culture, Viral

Famed Comedian is Having PETA Problems

Mike Epps is in hot water with animal supporters.

( DJ SIGHT ) Mike Epps performed last week in Detroit at the Festival of Laughs Comedy Tour. A video from the show surfaced online showing a man coming out on stage with Epps and a live kangaroo on a leash looking distressed.
The Detroit man and kangaroo went semi viral a few weeks back so Epps being the ‘animal lover’ he is decided to invite the duo on stage.

 

Epps attempted to defend himself with a follow up Instagram post riddled with typos.