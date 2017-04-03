2017 Video Game Hall of Fame

The 2017 World Video Game Hall of Fame finalists have been announced.

( DJ SIGHT ) For the past few years, some of your favorite video games like Tetris & Oregon Trail have been put in the Video Game Hall of Fame.

This year, more classic games have been nominated like Tomb Raider, Street Fighter 2 (which I believe should have been selected a long time ago), Mortal Kombat, Wii Sports, Resident Evil, Final Fantasy 7, Halo, and one of the most slept-on video games of all time Microsoft Windows’ Solitaire.

May the best video game win! All I know is Street Fighter 2 better make it.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

