Reality Show Contestants Left in the Wilderness

UK network, Channel 4, left contestants for a new reality show in the wilderness after they forgot to tell them the show had been canceled.

( DJ SIGHT ) The reality show, Eden rounded 23 strangers and dropped them off in the wilderness to survive a whole year.

Reports say the reality show was canceled after four episodes due to lack of viewership. That happens often in TV, the problem was the producers of the show never relayed the message to the contestants.

It’s actually be funny if they use that as a ploy to promote the show, they peaked my interest.

