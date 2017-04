863 days between loses. 111 consecutive wins. It took O.T. with one second left and Morgan “Little Bitty” William, the smallest player on the court ( but the fastest) hits the game winner. What a difference a year makes. Last year a loss by 60 pts to UConn to a buzzer beater and win today. Congrat to Mississippi State – Great Final 4 game.

