Coca-Cola Plant Shut Down Because Of Possible Illegal Immigrant Activity

So a Coca-Cola plant in Northern Ireland was shut down for a day and an investigation by police is underway because human waste was found in the cans.

Police are looking into why and how the human feces got into the cans that ended up at the Lisburn’s plant from Germany. There is some speculation that it could be illegal immigrants traveling with the cans that do not have a top before they arrive at the facility to be filled and sealed.

Authorities think out of desperation the immigrants used the cans to relive themselves while traveling. The Coca-Cola company said they take safety very seriously and they are working diligently to figure out what happened as well as cooperating with authorities for the investigation.

Coca-Cola said products in stores have not been affected by this incident. Uhhhh yeah.. I know I’m not the only one rethinking have a Coke and a smile.

