(Tariq) Fox to bring Atlantis Pharrell: The Musical to theaters.

The project is reportedly inspired by Pharrell William’s early life in Virginia Beach.

Pharrell’s movie credits are starting to stack up. With his work the Oscar-nominated Hidden Figures, Dope, and Juice Crew rapper Roxanne Shante biopic. Roxanne Roxanne.

Source: Complex

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter