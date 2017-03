There is a whole lot of fraud going on these days and folks acting like someone they are not like this woman in Virginia who posed as a Target employee and stole iPhones.

The woman who posed as the Target employee apparently had enough knowledge of the store and it’s procedures to walk away with $40,000 worth of iPhones.

The woman is unidentified and Fairfax police are looking for her.

Check out how she pulled off the heist.

