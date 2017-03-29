Drake Cancels Show in Europe

Drake was scheduled to perform in Amsterdam but had to cancel last minute.After eating some bad sushi, the international superstar had to cancel his show because he was too sick to go on.

Fans sat in the arena for 75 minutes until they finally announced that Drake would not be performing, again. This is the third time Drake has cancelled his show in Amsterdam.

He should’ve took a quick shot of pepto and got on stage. I would’ve been pissed if I bought tickets 3 times to see Drake and he never showed. It’s not like he’s doing dance routines or hitting high notes. The show must go on man.

