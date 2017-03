The cast from Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunited but not for a special television episode.

( DJ SIGHT ) The TV family came together for a charity auction given by Karyn Parson aka Hillary Banks. The charity event was for Parsons organization called Black Sweetberry.

Reports are saying a British family won the auction to have dinner with the cast of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

They don’t say how much they spent but I’m pretty sure it was a pretty penny.

