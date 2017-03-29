Nicki Minaj Tweets #Facts, Inks A Modeling Deal, And Begs Yeezy To Not Be On A Song.

In Nicki Minaj news or #facts. Apparently, Yeezy aka Kanye West wanted to be on one of her songs but she would not allow it and Nicki is now a bonafide model.

The now supermodel recently tweeted that Mr. West wanted to be on her song “Right Thru Me” off of her Pink Friday Album but she said NOPE! The reason being she felt the song was personal and it meant a lot to her so she wanted no features on that song in particular.

Hooks I freestyled in the studio: "Blazin" Fun fact: Kanye REALLY wanted to get on RIGHT THRU ME. I had to beg him to change his mind. — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) March 25, 2017

Yes. I wish I would've obliged. But at the time it was just such a personal song to me. He really loved it. Lol. Crazy right? https://t.co/reuMJVoa1q — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) March 25, 2017

And then last night this happened!

Yep, Nicki Minaj inked a deal with Wilhelmina Modeling Agency celebrity division. Nicki has already modeled for Roberto Cavalli and worked with world renowned photographers like Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin so this should be pretty easy for her to handle.

Joining Wilhelmina will also open the door for more opportunities for Minaj.

Congrats Nicki!!

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

