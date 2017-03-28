Adele May Never Tour Again

If you love you some Adele and you missed her current “25 Tour” then you might be out of luck when it comes to seeing her perform live.

Adele said in between songs “Touring isn’t something I’m good at … applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable. I don’t know if I will ever tour again. The only reason I’ve toured is you. I’m not sure if touring is my bag,” at her final show of her “25 Tour” in New Zealand.

The songstress embarked on a 15-month tour last year which ended in Auckland this past Sunday for her latest album 25.

Not even a rain storm can stop Adele at her final performance.

If you haven’t heard her album you can listen on WDKX.com click Adele – 25

Source: Stereogum.com

