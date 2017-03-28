Fetty Wap’s Stolen Chain Was Found

Fetty Wap’s stolen chain resurfaces on social media.

The other day in Paterson, New Jersey Fetty Wap was involved in an altercation that turned into a shootout and his chain was stolen. Now authorities are further investigating since a picture of Fetty’s chain was posted on social media.

Okay so..

1.) Don’t rob people

2.) If you do rob someone, don’t post the stolen merchandise on social media! Especially, if it’s a big ass chain that says 1738 which is obviously property of Jersey rapper Fetty Wap.

Supposedly the guy that posted the picture wearing the chain claims he didn’t steal it and he has nothing against Fetty Wap, but he was just another guy in the way. (lol so dumb)

Can’t we all get along and support one another?

