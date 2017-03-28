Fetty Wap’s Stolen Chain Was Found

Fetty Wap’s stolen chain resurfaces on social media.
The other day in Paterson, New Jersey Fetty Wap was involved in an altercation that turned into a shootout and his chain was stolen. Now authorities are further investigating since a picture of Fetty’s chain was posted on social media.
Okay so..
1.) Don’t rob people
2.) If you do rob someone, don’t post the stolen merchandise on social media! Especially, if it’s a big ass chain that says 1738 which is obviously property of Jersey rapper Fetty Wap.
Supposedly the guy that posted the picture wearing the chain claims he didn’t steal it and he has nothing against Fetty Wap, but he was just another guy in the way. (lol so dumb)
Just to set the record straight. I personally didn’t take @fettywap1738 chain. I’m not responsible for no one else action but my own. I don’t have a personal problem Fetty Wap. He just a good kid in the way. How he got his chain taken I don’t know and I don’t care. That’s none of my business. Did I take a picture with it? Yes. The whole down the hill got a picture with it on. Now enjoy the rest of y’all night. I will love to take the credit for it but unfortunately, my Instagram is no liar.
Can’t we all get along and support one another?