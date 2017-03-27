Master P Has His Eyes Set On Coaching

Hip Hop mogul Percy Miller aka Master P is attempting to continue his career in the NBA.

Master P had a brief stint in the NBA playing for the Charlotte Hornets and the Toronto Raptors back in 1998-99. He is attempting to make a come back as assistant coach for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Percy is not playing or better yet he is playing to win. He told TMZ he wants to pass his knowledge of the game on to other’s at a professional level.

Do you think Master P or Coach P has what it takes to make a good NBA coach?

