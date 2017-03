Jay Z is planning to release a new film!

( DJ SIGHT ) Jay- Z is set to help the Weinstein Company produce documentary about Trayvon Martin.

Late last year, the legendary rapper produced a documentary on Kalief Browder, the teenager from New York City who was falsely accused for robbery, sent to Rikers Island 3 years without a trial, then ultimately ended up committing suicide as a result.

It’s great to see Jay-Z giving back and sheding light on the stories that mainstream studio won’t cover.

