Nudes of ALL Shades Coming to Target

Finally, designers are beginning to understand people come in all shades.

For so many years this was considered ‘nude.’

Now when I put that “nude” on it looks NOTHING like my skin color, but for years that was the universal nude.

Finally, a lightbulb has gone off in major retail companies heads that maybe they should diversify there products to appeal to a larger spectrum.

One company that has finally decided to live in the 21 century is Target. They will be releasing a new nude lingerie line that ranges in color further than the usual snow white to peach nudes.

Now their lingerie section sounds like an order at Starbucks. You’ll be able to find cocoa, caramel, honey beige and mochaccino to match a variety of skin tones to better accommodate people of color.

