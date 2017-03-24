Missing Children and Sex Trafficking

Sex trafficking is a real thing that is happening right under our noses.

Let me remind you these are children. Children that are being kidnapped, tortured, and raped repeatedly.

Sex trafficking has been a focus of the FBI for ten years. They are working with organizations all over the world to bring justice to these children that are being ripped of their innocence.



This past year over 230 alleged traffickers were arrested and 82 children were saved, but there are still children out there trapped.

They are stealing children, manipulating them, and taking advantage of them.

It is happening all over the country! From right here in New York to Illinois, to Michigan, to Texas, to Missouri, to Nebraska, to Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Hundreds of thousands of children are being dragged into hell by sick adults with no moral conscience. It is a huge problem that mainstream media does not talk about as often as it should.

Another catastrophic issue in this country we don’t talk about are the number of missing children in this country. Especially, missing Black girls.

Thousands of little black girls have gone missing in recent years throughout the United States but you never hear about it. Not all 64,000 missing Black girls in this country are directly linked to foul play, but even if just a small percentage of them were swept into the dark underworld of sex trafficking is too much.

We never hear about these little girls going missing in the way we heard about Natalie Holloway and Elizabeth Smart, yet the number of Black girls that go missing and are never found is at a disproportional rate to any other group. According to the Black & Missing Foundation, 40% of all missing persons cases in the states are people of color. 40%. That’s damn near half!! How often do we hear about this on mainstream news?… I’ll wait.

In DC, over a dozen Black and Latina girls have gone missing in less than two weeks. Let’s not forget the ridiculous sex trafficking problem in DC. I pray to God they all get back safely to their families but many of them have still not been found.

There are a lot of sick bastards out there.

We have to protect our children.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

