Beyonce really cares about her fans.

Beyonce makes a life long wish come true for a high school senior in Houston.

Ebony Banks has been battling a rare strain of cancer for months and is now in stage four. She started a social media campaign to get Beyonce’s attention and it worked.

The mega star surprised the young girl by making an unexpected Facetime call to her.

Her friends and family are beyond grateful to Beyonce for putting a smile on Ebony’s face.

