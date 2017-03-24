Chris Brown Will Be Guest Starring on Hit TV Show

Chris Brown is taking another stab at acting, this time on prime time TV.

We all know Chris Brown can act…

Now we’ll be able to see him on Blackish along with Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson. He will only be appearing as a guest star not a reoccurring role, but who knows?

I’m just glad he stopped entertaining Soulja Boy and has started focusing on something that’ll actually help his career.

Should be interesting to see what Chris Brown does on the show. Hopefully he’ll get more gigs from this.

His episode will air March 29th.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

