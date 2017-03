I’m not talking about Slick Rick’s 1988 classic, I’m talking about an actual kid’s book.

( DJ SIGHT ) Slick Rick’s song Children’s Story becomes a real children’s story.

You can now put your kids to bed with a book written by the legendary one eyed rapper who is also known for his classic hits like Mona Lisa and Hey Young World.

The 18 page children’s book will come with a reissue of Slick Rick’s debut album, The Greatest Adventures of Slick Rick which was released in 1988.

