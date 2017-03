He may not be on a NFL team right now, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is still doing good deeds despite not getting a check.

Reports say Mr. Kaepernick donated $50,000 to the Meals on Wheels program after funding got cut under the Trump administration.

Hopefully his actions will bring him good karma, because now not only is he facing backlash for kneeling during The Star Spangled Banner last season but now he’s facing backlash for his philanthropic efforts.

